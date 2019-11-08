Yorkshire universities in top 100 in the world universities ranking

Yorkshire universities have ranked in the top 100 in the world by subjects like education and social science, beating hundreds of prestigious institutions across the globe.

York, Sheffield and Leeds universities appeared in the The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020 for social science, education and business.

One of the most renowned university league tables, the rankings highlight 500 institutions that are leading in subjects such as geography, economics, architecture and politics.

The University of Sheffield ranked 59th and the University of York 95th for social science, and 98th and 89th respectively for education.

The University of Leeds ranked 79th for education and 91st for business.

The lists were dominated by US institutions, with most being topped by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. Oxford and Cambridge universities also made the top five in most subjects.

Though US universities have tended to climb the rankings over the last couple of years, British institutions have held their own in a competitive market for higher education.

In Yorkshire, most universities’ rankings were relatively unchanged on 2019.

Professor Craig Watkins, vice president and head of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Sheffield, said: “I am delighted to see the University of Sheffield recognised as being among the very best in the world for teaching and research in social science.

“Our academics are finding innovative ways to make our societies happier, more inclusive and more sustainable – and teaching our students to question the ideas and influences that shape our lives.”

A spokesperson for Leeds University Business School said: "We are pleased with the Business School's performance in this table, which reflects the hard work and commitment of all our staff to providing outstanding research-led learning and teaching for the students we welcome from all over the world."

The results come as Sheffield’s social scientists are collaborating with artists and performers as part of the Economic and Social Research Council Festival of Social Science, with events taking place across the city until Sunday 9 November.