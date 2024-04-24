North Yorkshire Council closed the school in 2023 due to falling pupil numbers and there was just one child on its books when the decision was made.

Skelton cum Newby Parish Council has been working to bring the former school building back into use and has now announced that Baldersby Park Montessori Nursery is set to take on the space. The nursery currently offers early years provision at a site nearby in Topcliffe.

If the planning application is approved by the council, it’s hoped the nursery will open in September.

Skelton Newby Hall Church of England School

Headteacher and owner Victoria Pollitt said: “We are delighted to have been able to reach an agreement with the parish council to lease Skelton Newby Hall and, subject to approval, we are looking forward to providing early years learning there from September 2023.

“The new building is only around ten minutes away from our current nursery and will enable us to increase the physical size of the nursery without increasing numbers.

“It will also mean we can extend learning with the immediate surroundings such as Newby Hall, which will be of even further benefit to the children on their early years’ learning journey.”

Guy Critchlow, chair of Skelton cum Newby Parish Council added: “Every thriving community needs a good nursery, like the Baldersby Park Montessori Nursery, to support the growing number of young families choosing Skelton and the surrounding area as their home.”

Skelton Newby Hall school was founded in 1856 by Lady Mary Vyner who was the former owner of Newby Hall and the school maintained a close relationship with the estate over the years.

Following the closure last year, the catchment area of Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School was extended.

During a public consultation, people gave reasons about why they think the school failed.

