An NHS report has laid bare the structural problems at a Yorkshire hospital and says there is an “urgent need” to build a replacement before 2030.

Airedale General Hospital, in Steeton, opened in 1970 and serves 220,000 people living in the Bradford and Craven districts. But the majority of the hospital’s walls, floors and roofs were built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) which is weaker than normal concrete and initially had a life span of 30 years — leading to fears about collapse.

A structural safety report written by Fran Hewitt, senior programme manager at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, was presented to North Yorkshire County Council’s scrutiny of health committee on December 16. It notes that following an investigation, 5400 of the 20,000 load-bearing RAAC planks have been logged with at least one defect. Approximately 500 of these are “severely damaged” and are being supported with structural steel, timber or acrow-props.

Structural engineers also found several areas of the roof that required “urgent” structural support. The report said RAAC is so endemic within the building that it is not “financially, structurally or operationally viable” to remove and replace it all. A programme of repairs is underway at the hospital that involves installing steel frames reduce the risk of collapse, but the report says this is “not a long-term solution” and is having an impact on services.

Airedale General Hospital

The report said one inpatient bed was lost for over 200 days because a prop to support the roof had to be positioned in its place. Last year, the Act as One health and care partnership, which covers Bradford and Craven, bid for government funding to rebuild the hospital but it is still awaiting a response. The deteriorating condition of Airedale was raised by Independent councillor for Skipton West & West Craven, Andy Solloway, at the Skipton & Ripon area committee last week.

Coun Solloway asked Conservative MP for Skipton Julian Smith to lobby ministers for a new hospital to be built. Mr Smith said a total rebuild “looks difficult” but that repairs were ongoing and he would be pushing to ensure that the building is safe for patients and staff.

Coun Solloway said after the meeting that the structural report painted an “absolutely desperate” picture for the hospital.