Due to low staffing levels in the unit, the hospital in Steeton began operating as a special care unit instead of a local neonatal unit in 2020.

This has led to around 24 families a year being transferred to a neighbouring hospital, mostly in Bradford, for delivery of their premature baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neonatal units are the part of hospitals which provide care for babies who areborn before 37 weeks gestation, with a medical condition which needs treatment, or at a low birthweight.

Airedale Hospital

According to a North Yorkshire Council report, staffing levels have “improved significantly” at the hospital but the trust has asked NHS England to make the change permanent.

It is also seeking the views of councillors in North Yorkshire and in Bradford.

The report says that if Airedale’s local neonatel unit were to continue it would not meet the clinical standards on the volume of activity required to look after high dependency babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds there is “good evidence” that busier units have better outcomes for families.

Although Airedale will no longer provide high dependency care forbabies between 26-31 weeks gestation, if required the unit will still provide“initial and short term care” for these babies in limited circumstances.

Currently all premature babies born from 22 to 27 weeks gestation are cared for in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) at Bradford, Hull, Leeds or Sheffield.