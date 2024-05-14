Alzheimer's Society and local care home host community seminar for Dementia Action Week

In order to support residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community, Barchester’s Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick, York, in association with the York Alzheimer’s Society hosted a free Alzheimer’s Awareness Talk on Monday 13th May to launch Dementia Action Week.

Margaret Ferguson from the Alzheimer’s Society York, hosted a highly informative seminar on the support which is available for those who are touched by dementia.

Margaret spoke at great length about the support which is available to the York community and to let people know they are not alone when facing dementia.

The event was rounded off with a Q&A session before the home concluded the event with live musical entertainment. Courtesy of home favourite singer ‘Nikki Humberstone’.

Margaret Ferguson (second from left) hosted a highly informative community seminar