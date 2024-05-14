Alzheimer's Society and local care home host community seminar for Dementia Action Week
Margaret Ferguson from the Alzheimer’s Society York, hosted a highly informative seminar on the support which is available for those who are touched by dementia.
Margaret spoke at great length about the support which is available to the York community and to let people know they are not alone when facing dementia.
The event was rounded off with a Q&A session before the home concluded the event with live musical entertainment. Courtesy of home favourite singer ‘Nikki Humberstone’.
General Manager, Annaliza Kemp says “We felt privileged to welcome Margaret from the Alzheimer’s Society and have her offer guidance, support and help for our friends and members of our local community who have loved ones who are living with dementia.”