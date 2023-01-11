More than 1,500 ambulance workers in Yorkshire are set to strike today over pay.

The members of the GMB Union and Unison will strike from 6am to 8pm tonight (January 11). Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff will stage major pickets in Sheffield, Bradford, Leeds, Huddersfield and various other locations across the region throughout the day.

They have voted to strike due to the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award - something the GMB says is “another massive real terms pay cut”.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: "Ambulance workers across England and Wales will go on strike for the second time today. GMB cancelled a planned strike over the Christmas period to say thank you to the public for their incredible support. It also allowed time for the Government to talk to us about pay, but Ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time.

Ambulance workers are going on strike today

"To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis. The public expects the Government to treat this dispute seriously – it's time they got on with it.”

Around 25,000 workers will be on strike across the country. None of the workers will strike for longer than 12 hours, with call handlers expected to walk out for six-hour periods.

Patients can expect waits for 999 and 111 calls to be answered, and fewer ambulances will be on the road. NHS England has told patients to continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies but to use 111, GPs and pharmacies for non-urgent needs. Some people may be asked to make their own way to hospital, though it urged people to seek medical advice from 111 or 999 before doing so.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Today’s ambulance strike is an unwelcome return to unnecessary disruption and comes at a time when the NHS is already under huge pressure from Covid and flu.

