Elliot Dodds, 27, was kept in a section of a psychiatric institution known as an assessment treatment unit (ATU) after his mental health deteriorated in April 2018. His sister Beckii Davis, 29, said she thought Elliot would return home from the holding area within a "a few weeks", where his liberties were heavily restricted.

However, after a dispute about Elliot's care forced him to remain in the hospital, she endured a "four-year battle" to get her brother released. Following a trial period in the community, Elliot was officially discharged from formal detention to his own home with the support of carers in August this year.

And reflecting on his release after years of struggle, Beckii said it meant "everything" to have her brother back at home.

Elliot Dodds and his sister Beckii Davis.

She said: "When Elliot was admitted to hospital we hoped he'd receive the help he needed and would be home within a few weeks. Never did we think this would turn into a four year battle. My emotions are all over the place now that Elliot has been released.

"There have been a lot of upsetting and tearful times over the last few years but it means everything to have Elliot in his new home."

Elliot, who has been diagnosed with autism and epilepsy, had been living at home with his family as part of a community care package before he was admitted to hospital. But in April 2018, he became an in-patient in an ATU, which were originally conceived as short-term placement areas, where people stay while assessments are carried out.

Beckii, of North Yorkshire, said the time her brother spent in isolation in the unit caused his physical and mental health to deteriorate.

Elliot Dodds

She said: "The last few years have been incredibly difficult for everyone but particularly Elliot. Seeing him in hospital, locked away from the world and how he was deteriorating was traumatic. While he has complex needs nobody deserves to be treated in that way. He had no quality of life whatsoever."

At the end of June 2022, just over 2,000 people were detained in units, with 1,120 - or 56 per cent - of these having had a total length of stay of over two years, figures from NHS Digital show.

Kirsty Stuart, a lawyer at Irwin supporting around 30 families who have relatives in ATUs, said Elliot's experiences were becoming more commonplace.

She said: "What happened to Elliot has been incredibly upsetting, not only for him but also his family. Sadly it's also symptomatic of the other first-hand accounts we continue to hear from families whose loved ones are detained in these units.

"Understandably all Beckii has wanted is what's best for Elliot, which she believes is him receiving the support he requires in the community, allowing him to thrive. We're delighted that we've been able to help secure a care package specifically tailored to meet Elliot's needs and look forward to seeing him make the most of life.

"However, despite previous pledges to reduce the number of autistic people and those with a learning disability being detained, far too many continue to be held in ATUs. As we continue to support families affected by such issues we once again call on the authorities to do more to reduce the numbers detained."

Beckii said Elliot's confidence was growing every day now he was home, and she had made plans to take him out on some trips to the seaside.

"He's settling into his new surroundings well and growing in confidence every day,” she said. "He's already been for a day out at the seaside and he's made me a list of everything he wants to do. A holiday to London is the main thing. To some these may seem like ordinary things that people take for granted but they mean the world to us.

"I can't thank everyone who's helped us for everything they've done for our family. We remain upset at what we've had to go through and more definitely needs to be done to stop keeping people in."

Kirsty Stuart said the number of people in ATUs was sadly increasing and she called on the government to reduce the number of people detained in them.

She said: "Despite previous government pledges to reduce the number of people detained in ATUs, sadly we're seeing an increasing number of families asking for help. Many have spent years trying to navigate a complex system and feel they have no option but to seek legal advice in order for their loved ones to receive the care they deserve.

"Behind every statistic is a heartbreaking story of how families are being kept apart and how those detained continue to be denied the right to a home and a family life.