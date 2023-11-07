Barnsley Council grants money towards £9.2million youth zone on former electricity depot site

Barnsley Council has granted £318,000 for the construction of a new youth club in the town centre.

The youth zone, which is set to cost an estimated £9.2m, will be built on the site of a former electricity depot, between Schwabisch Gmund Way, Harborough Hill Road and Mottram Street.

Barnsley Youth Zone will run as an independent charity and will openseven days a week, with activities on offer for young people aged eight to 19.

Barnsley Council has already committed to contribute £4.5 million towards construction costs and approved a further £318,000 last week.

Although the funding was agreed during the council’s cabinet meeting on November 1, it was exempt from discussions in public, as it ‘relates to the financial or business affairs of any particular person including the authority holding that information’.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Youth Zones are hugely aspirational and ambitious schemes that really do sit outside the norm in terms of scale for the youth sector.

“They offer opportunities for social interaction, personal development and informal education to help raise aspirations and improve the life prospects of young people and are very accessible and open to all.

