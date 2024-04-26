Barnsley Hospital applies to be one of first to roll out new rule after girl’s death
The escalation process will enable patients and their families to request an urgent review by a different critical care team in the hospital and will be available 24/7.
It can be used if a patient’s condition is rapidly worsening and they or their family feels they are not getting the care needed.
The new process follows the death of 13-year-old Martha Mills in 2021, who developed sepsis under the care of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London.
Martha’s family, who campaigned for the changes, say they want them rolled out as quickly as possible, with 100 NHS trusts piloting the scheme by the end of this month.
Bosses at Barnsley Hospital have applied for the trust to become one of the first to roll out the changes, and are waiting to see if they have been successful in their bid.
A spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital said: “Barnsley Hospital recognises the implementation of Martha’s Rule is an important step forward. The hospital has submitted an expression of interest to NHSE to be one of the first 100 hospitals to roll out Martha’s Rule and is waiting to hear the outcome of that submission.”
Martha’s Rule is expected to be expanded further across all acute hospitals, subject to government funding.
NHS teams will also identify ways to roll out an adapted Martha’s Rule model across other settings, including community and mental health hospitals, where the processes may not apply in the same way.
