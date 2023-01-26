A mum-of-two discovered she had a rare cancer a year after beginning to feel “tingling sensations” in her lower body.

Lisa Wolff, 52, from Royston, thought it was sciatic pain, not realising a malignant tumour, called a liposarcoma, was growing from the fat cells in her pelvis.

But when she began experiencing “agonising pain” she booked an appointment at her GP’s in December 2021, who referred her to Barnsley General Hospital’s gynaecology department.

An MRI scan revealed the shocking news that she had a large tumour, which had grown to 13cm by 9cm in size, and was in an awkward place.

There was no obvious medical explanation, so another MRI was ordered, and Lisa was referred to the specialist sarcoma team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals’ Northern General Hospital.

“We’d been looking at gynaecological reasons, so to be told it was sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, it was really frightening,” said Lisa, who was now finding it impossible to walk or do day-to-day tasks.

“By the summer my life as I knew it had completely stopped due to the pain in my leg and buttocks and all through summer I was in horrible pain.”

Lisa was immediately referred to the specialist sarcoma team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, who told her there was no choice but to remove the tumour completely.

“The sarcoma I had was a slow growing tumour called a well differentiated liposarcoma. Most people don’t know about them until they start to press on other tissues or organs, and they are not normally diagnosed or cause any symptoms until they get bigger.

"It is rare, and I was in a good amount of pain. (The specialist surgeon Mr Ahmed) Al-Mukhtar and the whole sarcoma team have been so amazing including the sarcoma clinical nurses who must have dreaded opening their inbox as I surely was there with more questions which they always answered to relieve my worries.”

The five-hour operation to remove Lisa’s tumour took place on 5 September 2022. However, the operation, which was led by Mr Al-Mukthar, with support from Consultant Plastic Surgeon Victoria Giblin and Consultant General & Colorectal Surgeon Paul Skinner, wasn’t “straightforward”, as a third of the liposarcoma had grown through Lisa’s sciatic notch (the small hole in either side of the pelvis).

This meant that the tumour had wrapped itself around the nerves that control mobility in the lower leg and foot, with the surgeons having to sever the nerves during the surgery to free the tumour.

“The thought and planning that went into that operation was just incredible. I can’t express how I felt when they took the tumour out. The surgeons were so wonderful, and the nurses, health care assistants, tea lady and specialists second to none. Nothing was overlooked during my stay. I can’t praise them enough,” Lisa, who used to work in the estates lettings industry, added.

“I have no words for what they did for me and my family.”

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals is a specialist centre for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma, looking after patients in the Yorkshire area as well as from the North Lincolnshire, North Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire regions. Lisa is still wearing a leg splint, following the surgery, but is about to start physiotherapy.

She said: "I am walking much better and the nerve pain will hopefully improve too.

"Positivity is the key and keep smiling no matter what.”