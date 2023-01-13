Care home where medicine was not managed safely told it 'requires improvement'

A care home has responded to a critical inspection by watchdogs, saying it has put measures in place “immediately” to deal with failings.

The Cherry Tree Care Centre in Norton has been given an overall rating of “requires improvement” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The home’s rating has now fallen from “good” in December 2019.

The residential care home, which provides support for people living with dementia and cares for up to 40 people, was visited unannounced by twoinspectors last month.The CQC’s report says the home was not always safe or well-led, with both these areas needing improvement.

However the home is rated “good” for being effective, caring and responsive. It is described as having a warm and friendly atmosphere and an open and transparent culture where people felt safe and treated with respect.

The CQC report states: “We have found evidence that the provider needs to make improvements. We have identified breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, risk monitoring and management, and the governance of the home.”

The report says the home did not manage medicine safely or keep accurate and complete records. It says risks to people were not always recognised or lessened.

It says: “Staff did not always record why a medicine was given and if it was effective. Medicines record keeping was poor. Staff did not always record times for time critical medicines. Care plans held inaccurate information and lacked details to support staff to keep people safe.The provider did not have effective systems to monitor the safety and quality of the care provided.

“Leaders and the culture they created did not always support the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care.The provider did not have effective systems in place to monitor and improve the quality and safety of the home.”

But the report says people lived in a safe environment with regular health and safety checks, recording of accidents, incidents and concerns, safeguarding training, robust recruitment and enough staff to meet people’s needs.It adds: “The home had a warm friendly atmosphere. Staff knew people well. People told us they felt safe and staff treated them with respect. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

One person was quoted as telling the inspectors: “There are plenty of staff. I feel very safe.”

The CQC report also says: “Staff were enthusiastic and knowledgeable about their roles. Staff worked well together and were supportive… The home had an open and transparent culture.

“We have already requested an action plan from the provider to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety. The provider created an action plan detailing how they would address the shortfalls identified and were working to complete this.”