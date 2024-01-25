Plans for Chapel Allerton Hospital would have created a new centre for planned surgery, easing pressure on NHS services elsewhere in Leeds. Spinal surgery would be carried out at the Elective Care Hub, which included a new theatre and office extension.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust applied for planning permission last July for the four-storey extension at the hospital on Chapeltown Road. A report to this week’s meeting of the trust board has revealed that the trust learned of the funding decision in November after the government previously backed the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Teaching Hospitals is looking at alternative funding for the project, saying it remains part of long-term plans for NHS services in the city.

In August, a planning application was lodged with Leeds City Council to create an ‘elective care hub’ at Chapel Allerton hospital – to the tune of £27m

Craige Richardson, director of estates and facilities, said: “Over the past couple of years we have been working hard to build a comprehensive business case for an Elective Care Hub at Chapel Allerton Hospital. This proposed £27m investment would allow more non-emergency surgeries to take place and reduce waiting times for patients.

“The trust’s business case was initially supported by NHS England and Department of Health and Social Care. In November 2023, the trust received disappointing news that the funding for the scheme was no longer available at this time, following a decision by the then secretary of state.”

Leeds has one of the country’s biggest spinal services, carrying out 1,500 elective procedures, 500 emergency operations and 12,000 clinical appointments each year. The extension would have included virtual clinics, a garden and a modernised faith room for staff and patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad