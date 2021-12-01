But how many people in Yorkshire have already had theirs - and how many are yet to have theirs? Here, we look at the most recent available stats for every Yorkshire local authority.
1. Bradford
More than 100,000 people have had three doses of the vaccine in Bradford, but that equates to less than a quarter over the population who are over 16. There are still 314,336 people to have their booster jab in the city.
2. Barnsley
In Barnsley, 54,892 people over the age of 16 have had their third doses, with 146,845 yet to have theirs, meaning just over a quarter of people have had three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
3. Calderdale
More than 47,000 people have been jabbed three times in Calderdale, with 122,649 people still to have theirs. That's a rate of 28 per cent.
4. Doncaster
Doncaster has had 30 per cent of its over 16 population given three jabs - that's 76,849 people. However, there are still more than 175,000 people yet to have their third dose.