There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56% rise from the week before. At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to 10 March, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents. The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests. They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

York had 1,237 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 59.6 per cent from the week before.

Harrogate had 943 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 55.1 per cent from the week before.

Ryedale had 301 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 66.3 per cent from the week before.

Selby had 474 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 58.5 per cent from the week before.