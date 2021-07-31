Those visiting Circus Extreme in Halifax today (Jul 31) will be able to watch death-defying acts, stunts, acrobats and jugglers - then nip outside to get a jab.

The pop-up clinic has been set up just outside the Big Top so even people without tickets can still get their coronavirus vaccine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes amid a push from the Government to get as many people vaccinated as possible, as the country's top GP urges people to get their jab.

A number of pop-up vaccine clinics are being set up across the country

John Haze, director of Circus Extreme, added: “It may not be the normal thing you expect to see when you enter the Circus Extreme Big Top but we are really proud to be supporting the NHS covid vaccination programme.

"We had no hesitation in letting the NHS host a walk-in clinic in the tent so that more people can get their jab at a convenient time, and we hope lots of people will take up this offer."

Other sites across the country include sports grounds - fans at Burnley and Goodwood Racecourse can get their vaccine this weekend - and festivals. The Summer of Love Festival in Kensington means people can get vaccinated while enjoying a public art trail.

And a four-day 'vaccine festival' is being held in Poplar, East London, with live music and free food.

A farm shop in Exeter, Thorpe Park Theme Park in Surrey and the beachfront in Felixstowe are all unusual areas where pop-up clinics have been set up.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for NHS England's vaccination programme, said: "Thanks to the incredible hard work of NHS staff and volunteers across England in what has been the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in health service history, nearly nine in 10 adults have received at least their first dose of the covid vaccine, giving them crucial protection against coronavirus.

"From festivals to farm shops, circus tents and stadiums, NHS teams are working hard to set up vaccine clinics at a huge range of popular locations, all with the aim of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

"So roll up that sleeve and grab your jab at one of the many walk-in sites open this weekend – it remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

More than 2,000 sites have already taken part in the NHS covid vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history and fastest in the world, which has delivered more than 70 million doses.