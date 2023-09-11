Covid and flu vaccines are being rolled out across England from today, starting with people in care homes and those who are housebound.

The Covid-19 and flu vaccination programme is starting earlier than planned after a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK.

While the variant, known as BA.2.86, has not been classified as a “variant of concern”, scientists have said that it carries a high number of mutations and the UK Health Security Agency is watching it closely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adults in the general population who are eligible for Covid and flu vaccines – including those aged 65 and over, people in at-risk groups and the immunosuppressed – will begin to be invited by the NHS to get their jabs from next week.

Covid and flu jabs are being rolled out early

These groups will be able to book their jabs from September 18 through the NHS website, the NHS App or by calling 119. GP surgeries or other local NHS services are also contacting people to offer the vaccines.

Vaccine programmes have already kicked off in Scotland, while Wales will roll out at the same time as England, and Northern Ireland officially starts its programme on September 18.

NHS England is urging people to get both jabs to avoid a potential “twindemic” of flu and Covid, which would put pressure on the health service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “The NHS flu and Covid vaccination programmes have been very effective in protecting those at greatest risk and we will work at speed to ensure they are protected once again this year, starting with care homes and those who are housebound today.

“With concerns arising over new Covid variants, it’s vital we adapt the programme and bring it forward for those most at risk, and so I strongly urge everyone eligible to come forward as soon as they can for this important protection in colder months.

“Staff have worked hard to ensure services are ready for patients to get jabbed at an earlier stage.”