Here are the Leeds areas with the highest Covid infection rates (Photo: Gov.uk)

Covid cases in Yorkshire: The areas with the highest weekly infection rates as restrictions are lifted

Nightclubs are open, workers no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 4:45 pm

But cases of coronavirus are on the rise across the country.

Here we reveal the Yorkshire areas with the highest infection rates in the region, with one town recording a rate almost double the national average.

The figures for the seven days to July 19 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Doncaster

Doncaster recorded an infection rate of 919.6 new cases per 100,000 people - almost double the national average of 497.1. The rate is up from 643.5 the previous week.

2. Barnsley

Barnsley recorded an infection rate of 799.6 new cases per 100,000 people. It’s up from 725.1 the previous week.

3. Wakefield

Wakefield recorded an infection rate of 743 new cases per 100,000 people. It’s up from 656.6 the previous week.

4. Hull

Hull recorded an infection rate of 730.6 new cases per 100,000 people. It’s up from 414.6 the previous week.

