Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 324 (86 per cent) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 52 (14 per cent) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Here we reveal the infection rate of every local authority are in Yorkshire, ranked from highest to lowest.

Of the 17 local authority areas, 15 saw a rise in cases, while Craven and Calderdale were the only areas where cases fell.

The figures for the seven days to November 15 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Selby Selby had a rate of 679.4 (623 new cases), up from 482.0 (442 cases) the previous week

2. Harrogate Harrogate has a rate of 569.5 (920 new cases), up from 423.4 (684 cases) the previous week

3. Scarborough Scarborough has a rate of 562.8 (612 new cases), up from 458.9 (499 cases) the previous week

4. Ryedale Ryedale has a rate of 551.9 (307 new cases), up from 382.9 (213 cases) the previous week