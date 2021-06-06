How does your area compare?

Covid cases in Yorkshire: The weekly infection rate of every area as June 21 reopening date approaches

This is the weekly Covid-19 infection rate of every local authority area in Yorkshire.

By Immy Share
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 11:45 am

The latest figures, for the seven days to May 30, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 213 (68 per cent) have seen a rise in case rates, 91 (29 per cent) have recorded a fall and 11 are unchanged. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Selby, North Yorkshire

Selby had a rate of 16.6 (15 cases) in the seven days to May 30, down from 29.8 (27 cases) the previous week.

Buy photo

2. Bradford

Bradford had a rate of 57.1 (308 cases) in the seven days to May 30, down from 58.9 (318 cases) the previous week.

Buy photo

3. Calderdale

Calderdale had a rate of 54.4 (115 cases) in the seven days to May 30, up from 49.7 (105 cases) the previous week.

Buy photo

4. Wakefield

Wakefield had a rate of 51.1 (178 cases) in the seven days to May 30, up from 40.2 (140 cases) the previous week. (photo: SWNS)

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5