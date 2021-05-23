How does your area compare?

Covid cases in Yorkshire: The weekly infection rate of every area as variant concerns grow

This is the weekly Covid-19 infection rate of every local authority area in Yorkshire.

By Immy Share
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 11:45 am

The latest figures, for the seven days to May 16, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 122 (39 per cent) have seen a rise in case rates, 182 (58 per cent) have recorded a fall and 11 are unchanged. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Kirklees

Kirklees had a rate of 73.7 (324 cases) in the seven days to May 16, up from 55.9 (246 cases) the previous week.

2. Selby, North Yorkshire

Selby had a rate of 50.8 (46 cases) in the seven days to May 16, down from 67.3 (61 cases) the previous week.

3. Leeds

Leeds had a rate of 41.2 (327 cases) in the seven days to May 16, down from 49.4 (392 cases) the previous week.

4. Sheffield

Sheffield had a rate of 40.7 (238 cases) in the seven days to May 16, down from 45.5 (266 cases) the previous week.

