Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festival's chief executive, admiring the artwork on display

The In Memoriam touring memorial, from artist Luke Jerram, measures 118ft and features more than 100 flags made from hospital sheets, shaped into a medical symbol.

The artwork, delivered by Harrogate International Festival, is the first of a series of installations and events to feature over coming months.

“Whilst being a temporary memorial to those who have lost their lives from coronavirus, it is also a fitting tribute to the NHS staff and care workers who have put their own lives at risk on a daily basis doing their jobs,” said Sharon Canavar, chief executive.

“We don’t want people to just look at In Memoriam from afar, we want people to experience it; we want individuals, families and friends to walk into the heart of it; we want them to sit under the flags and quietly reflect the events of the last 15 months.”