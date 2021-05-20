Figures released by NHS England show six deaths were recorded as having taken place in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday, May19 - but none in hospitals across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Some 8872 deaths with covid on the death certificate have been recorded across Yorkshire and the Humber since the start of the pandemic.

There have been no new Covid deaths recorded in Yorkshire, according to the latest NHS figures. Photo credit: JPIMedia

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

The figures for the latest reporting period show there were six such deaths in England.

Covid-19 case rates in most regions of England have either fallen slightly or remain broadly unchanged, according to the latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England.

North-west England is the only region to record a rise, with 38.5 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 16: the highest rate for any region, and up week-on-week from 31.6.

South-west England recorded the lowest rate: 8.9, down slightly from 11.4.

Case rates in England among all age groups have either fallen slightly or remain broadly unchanged, Public Health England added.

The highest rate is among 10 to 19-year-olds, with 43.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 16, down week-on-week from 47.4.

