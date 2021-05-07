Number of people in Yorkshire hospitals with Covid-19 down by 96 per cent compared to second wave peak

There are now less than 1,000 people in hospital in England with coronavirus

It comes as the number of people in hospital with coronavirus in England dropped below 1,000 for the first time since September.

A total of 976 patients were in hospital at 8am on May 6, according to figures from NHS England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the first time the total has been below 1,000 since September 17 – nearly eight months ago.

It is also down 97 per cent from a record 34,336 hospital patients on January 18.

During the first wave of the virus, patient numbers peaked at 18,974 on April 12 2020.

Both south-east and south-west England are reporting numbers down 99 per cent on their second-wave peak.

Eastern England has seen its number drop by 98 per cent, the Midlands by 97 per cent, while London, north-west England and the combined region of north-east England and Yorkshire have all seen drops of 96 per cent.

Join our coronavirus Facebook group for the latest news and advice as soon as we get it

Yorkshire currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate in the country, partly down to an outbreak at the Clipper factory in Selby.The steep drop in patients is fresh evidence of the combined impact of the lockdown and vaccines in helping reduce the number of Covid-19 infections that lead to hospital admission.

Recent research by the Office for National Statistics and Oxford University found that Covid-19 infections “fell significantly” by 65 per cent after a first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, while two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine offered similar levels of protection as a previous Covid-19 infection.

Vaccination was also found to be just as effective in individuals over 75 years or with underlying health conditions, as it was in those under 75 years or without underlying conditions.

Meanwhile hospital admissions of patients with Covid-19 are back to levels last seen in early September.