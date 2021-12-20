1. Ryedale

Ryedale saw the biggest year-on-year increase in Covid-19 cases in the seven days to December 13. Five new cases were reported in 2020, compared to 34 this year - a 580% increase. Ryedale had a new case rate per 100,000 people of 357.7 in the seven days to December 13, compared to 73.7 on the same dates last year. Despite this, the death rate per 100,000 people dropped significantly from 5.4 last year to zero in 2021.