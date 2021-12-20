As Omicron cases rise and uncertainty around Christmas restrictions continues, we compare current data with figures from last year.
Across Yorkshire, Covid cases are rising, with all areas experiencing higher case rates in the week to December 13 in 2021 than over the same period last year.
Despite this, in most areas the rates of death caused by Covid-19 appear to be significantly down on last year.
Scroll down to see the latest figures for your area.
1. Ryedale
Ryedale saw the biggest year-on-year increase in Covid-19 cases in the seven days to December 13. Five new cases were reported in 2020, compared to 34 this year - a 580% increase. Ryedale had a new case rate per 100,000 people of 357.7 in the seven days to December 13, compared to 73.7 on the same dates last year. Despite this, the death rate per 100,000 people dropped significantly from 5.4 last year to zero in 2021.
2. York
York saw a sizeable 552% increase in the number of cases reported in the seven days to December 13 year-on-year. In 2020, 31 cases were reported during that week, compared to 202 this year. This year, the new case rate per 100,000 stands at 472, but was 69.7 in 2020. The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped to 0.9 from 1.4 last year.
3. Harrogate
There were 112 cases reported in the seven days to December 13 in Harrogate this year, up from 18 in 2020. This marks a 522% increase in cases reported. New cases per 100,000 people in the area stood at 81.7 at this time last year, rising to 374.5 in 2021. Meanwhile, death rates have dropped slightly - from 1.9 per 100,000 people in 2020 to 1.2 in 2021.
4. Hambleton
There were 70 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Hambleton in the seven days to December 13 this year - up from 12 during the same period in 2020 - a rise of 483% year-on-year. The new case rate per 100,000 people was at 53.3 last year, compared to 357.9 this year. During this time in 2020, the death rate per 100,000 people sat at zero, but rose to 1.1 a year later.