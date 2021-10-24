Rishi Sunak won't commit to wearing a mask in Parliament when asked on Andrew Marr Show

Senior Conservatives are divided on the issue and last week Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg shot down Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s call for Tory MPs and ministers to wear masks in the crowded Commons chamber.

Mr Rees-Mogg suggested on Thursday that Tories do not need to wear face coverings in Parliament because with their “convivial, fraternal spirit” they know each other well.

Current guidance introduced in England after their mandatory use ended this summer is to wear masks in crowded and enclosed spaces where individuals “come into contact with people you don’t normally meet”.

Rishi Sunak appeared on The Andrew Marr show this morning.

The Health Secretary had called on Wednesday for Tories to set a good example by masking up to help avoid further restrictions being introduced to stem a wave of coronavirus cases.

When asked about whether he and other MPs should wear masks in the Commons, Mr Sunak told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “I think every workplace is slightly different and people are going to make the decisions that are right for them.

"I do wear a mask depending on the circumstances and the settings that I’m in.”

He added that he would wear a mask on a crowded train and had worn one at a recent funeral.

Mr Sunak said: “The Government guidance is for people to make decisions based on what they think is appropriate for the circumstances they’re in, every workplace is going to be different depending on how many people are there, how long you’re there for, whether you know the people or not and that is all part of the Government guidance.”