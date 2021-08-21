The latest weekly Covid-19 rates for every Yorkshire area

Here are the latest figures for every area in Yorkshire

The figures, for the seven days to August 16, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data for the most recent four days (August 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 187 (60%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 122 (39%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the highest rate, with 802 new cases in the seven days to August 16 – the equivalent of 649.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 397.7 in the seven days to August 9.

Hull has the second highest rate, up slightly from 610.5 to 625.6, with 1,621 new cases.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the third highest rate, up from 512.1 to 623.7, with 682 new cases.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 9.

Here is the Yorks list in full:

Barnsley, 343.5, (852), 353.5, (877)

Bradford, 304.0, (1648), 335.2, (1817)

Calderdale, 404.8, (856), 379.8, (803)

Craven, 259.9, (149), 225.0, (129)

Doncaster, 382.7, (1197), 359.4, (1124)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 380.5, (1306), 380.5, (1306)

Hambleton, 228.4, (210), 213.2, (196)

Harrogate, 315.7, (510), 277.9, (449)

Hull, 625.6, (1621), 610.5, (1582)

Kirklees, 337.9, (1491), 346.7, (1530)

Leeds, 389.8, (3114), 409.4, (3270)

Middlesbrough, 312.8, (442), 435.3, (615)

North Lincolnshire, 394.2, (681), 393.1, (679)

Redcar and Cleveland, 293.7, (403), 381.1, (523)

Richmondshire, 286.6, (154), 240.1, (129)

Rotherham, 405.7, (1075), 406.8, (1078)

Ryedale, 338.0, (188), 239.1, (133)

Scarborough, 284.2, (309), 291.5, (317)

Selby, 320.6, (294), 286.8, (263)

Sheffield, 351.7, (2072), 435.3, (2565)

Wakefield, 355.0, (1248), 370.3, (1302)