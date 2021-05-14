The location of every new Covid death recorded at Yorkshire hospitals as total rises by two in latest NHS daily update

Figures released by NHS England show seven deaths were recorded as having taken place in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, May 13, including two in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Some 8868 deaths with covid on the death certificate have been recorded across Yorkshire and the Humber since the start of the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of two new Covid deaths have been recorded in Yorkshire, according to the latest NHS figures. Photo credit: JPIMedia

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

The figures for the latest reporting period show there were 11 such deaths in England.

Deaths were recorded at the following hospital trusts in Yorkshire and the Humber:

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust: 1

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 1

__________

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.