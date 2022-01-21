Steve’s brother-in law Rob Dannatt posted the sad news on social media on January 20.

He said: “It's with a heavy heart that I share with you the sad news that Steve Keeton (aka "Bluesy" Steve Keeton) has passed away due to complications caused by the COVID-19 virus. He was 33.

“He was a precious son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, brother-in-law, cousin and friend.

Steve Keeton has died aged 33

“Stephen was a kind and gentle soul with a incomparable talent for music.

"A gift he shared with many people through performances around Doncaster and the UK. His music I know touched many people's hearts.

“If the legacy of a man's life is measured by the live's he's touched and how much he is loved - then I know a massive part of Stephen will live on forever in all who knew him.

“His family ask you allow them time to grieve together privately. We will look to arrange a celebration of Stephen's life in due course.

“Love from Paul, Christine, Jennifer and Rob.”

As well as being well known as a Doncaster musician Steve worked in the Tut, Cask Corner and The Queens pubs.

Friend Scott Wainwright wrote: “Much love to you all at this time. Steve was a music colleague and a friend. He had a lovely, kind, generous and open soul. It's heartbreaking. R.I.P Steve.”

Anji Rox posted: “Thoughts are with you all, beyond tragic RIP Steve x”