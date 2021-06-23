Walk in vaccination clinic to open in Yorkshire Dales to ensure all over 18s get first dose

Tennants, which is one of Yorkshire's most well-known auction houses, has been serving as a vaccination centre for several months to enable some of the region's most rural residents to be given a dose without having to travel into a city.

The Central Dales Practice clinic, to be held at Tennants in Leyburn, will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 18 or over between 4 and 7pm.

Doses will be offered on a first come, first serve basis, according to the practice.

As of Tuesday afternoon some 31,489,240 had had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

It comes during a government push to bring as many second doses forward as possible to enable more people to be vaccinated by July 19, scheduled as the delayed step four of the Prime Minister's roadmap to restrictions ending.

In Richmondshire, which covers much of the Yorkshire Dales some 34,871 have had their first dose, while 24,926 have had their second dose.

On Tuesday, clinicians were forced to log people's Covid jabs using pen and paper following a system outage affecting vaccine centres.

Immediately after the jab is administered, a clinician usually registers it digitally but the system is thought to have gone down across England at around 1.30pm.

People attending for a Covid-19 vaccine can still go ahead and should notice no difference to the service.