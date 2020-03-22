Who counts as a vulnerable person? This is who will need to self-isolate for 12 weeks due to the coronavirus

Speaking at the daily press conference at Downing Street, Boris Johnson urged people who are categorised as vulnerable to stay at home for 12 weeks.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: "I think we owe it to the NHS staff and the most vulnerable in society to stay home, to protect the NHS and, by doing this, to save lives.

"And so today we have to go further to shield the most clinically vulnerable people to help save their lives.

The government has urged people who fall into the vulnerable group to stay at home for 12 weeks.

"I don't underestimate what we're asking of people. It will be tough.

"But if you are one of these people I want to assure these people on behalf of the Government that you are not alone."

Those categorised as vulnerable will receive communication from their GP practice or specialist on how best to protect themselves.

Mr Jenrick said the Government was creating a network of local hubs to deliver medicines by pharmacists to the most vulnerable and lonely people.

Groceries would be delivered by councils working with supermarkets, with "parcels left on the doorstep".

He said there would be opportunities for members of the public to volunteer.

This is the full list of who falls into the "vulnerable group", according to the government:

Solid organ transplant recipients

People with specific cancers

People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer

People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

People having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors.

People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs.

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe COPD

People with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell disease)

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection

Women who are pregnant and who also have significant heart disease, congenital or acquired

The guidance for people at the highest risk is:

Strictly avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough;

Do not leave your house for at least 12 weeks starting on Monday, March 23.

Do not attend any gatherings. This includes gatherings of friends and families in private spaces e.g. family homes, weddings, parties and religious services.

Do not go out for shopping, leisure or travel and, when arranging food or medication deliveries, these should be left at the door to minimise contact.

Keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media.