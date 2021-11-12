Staff have been told to work from home where possible from Monday, with those who have to work on site asked to wear masks.
The authority’s headquarters is the West Offices off Station Road.
The council’s director of public health, Sharon Stoltz, said: “Whilst national restrictions aren’t in place at the moment the pandemic isn’t yet over and we are still seeing high levels of Covid-19 circulating in our communities.
“As we head into the winter months there are also concerns about colds and flu and severe weather conditions that can put additional pressure on the NHS and on our council services.”
Read More
The latest validated data for the city shows the seven-day infection rate is 374.9 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Yorkshire average of 357.8 and the national average of 346.5.
Ms Stoltz said guidance to staff included simple infection control measures aimed at keeping their colleagues safe over the winter months.
She added: “These simple measures can reduce the risk of staff illness, avoid extra pressures on our NHS and help us to continue to provide essential services to residents. These steps will be in place until at least the end of January, but will be reviewed regularly based on the situation in the city and the region.”