Staff have been told to work from home where possible from Monday, with those who have to work on site asked to wear masks.

The authority’s headquarters is the West Offices off Station Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s director of public health, Sharon Stoltz, said: “Whilst national restrictions aren’t in place at the moment the pandemic isn’t yet over and we are still seeing high levels of Covid-19 circulating in our communities.

York Council is asking its staff to work from home

“As we head into the winter months there are also concerns about colds and flu and severe weather conditions that can put additional pressure on the NHS and on our council services.”

The latest validated data for the city shows the seven-day infection rate is 374.9 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Yorkshire average of 357.8 and the national average of 346.5.

Ms Stoltz said guidance to staff included simple infection control measures aimed at keeping their colleagues safe over the winter months.