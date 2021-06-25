York walk-in vaccination centres: Every pop-up clinic open for Grab a Jab weekend

Anyone over the age of 18 can attend for a vaccination and anyone who is due their second dose and had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago, or has a clinical need for it to be earlier.
You do not need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP.
Here are the places you can get a jab in York this weekend:
Askham Bar Vaccination Centre, Askham Bar, YO24 1LW
Askham Bar Vaccination Centre is offering walk-in appointments for AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 40 who has not had their first dose.
Walk-ins are welcome daily, 8am - 8pm.
Jorvik Gillygate Practice, Woolpack House, The Stonebow, York, YO1 7NP
Jorvik Gillygate Practice is offering walk-in appointments for AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 40 who has not had their first dose and those who want to bring their second dose forward to eight weeks.
Walk-ins are welcome Saturday June 26, 8:30am - 1:40pm.
Citywide Pharmacy, Haxby & Wigginton Health Centre, The Village, YO32 2LL
Citywide Pharmacy is offering walk-in appointments for AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 40 who has not had their first dose and those who want to bring their second dose forward to eight weeks.
Walk-ins are welcome Sunday June 27, 12pm - 5pm.
Tang Hall Clinic, Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, York, YO31 0PR
Tang Hall Clinic is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose yet.
Walk-ins are welcome Sunday June 27, 12:30pm - 3:30pm and Saturday July 3, 12:30pm - 3:30pm.
Burnholme Sports Centre, Mossdale Avenue, Tang Hall, York, YO31 0HA
Burnholme Sports Centre is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose yet.
Walk-ins are welcome Monday June 28, 12:45pm - 5pm and Sunday July 4, 8:45am - 3pm.
University of York, Heslington, York, YO10 5DD
University of York is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose yet.
Walk-ins are welcome Tuesday June 29, 8:30am - 7:30pm.
York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York, YO31 7EX
York St John University is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose yet.
Walk-ins are welcome Wednesday June 30, 5pm - 8:30pm, Thursday July 1, 12:30pm - 3:30pm and Friday July 2, 8:30am - 7:30pm.