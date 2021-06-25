York walk-in vaccination centres: Every pop-up clinic open for Grab a Jab weekend

A number of sites in York are offering jabs on a walk in basis this weekend

Anyone over the age of 18 can attend for a vaccination and anyone who is due their second dose and had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago, or has a clinical need for it to be earlier.

You do not need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP.

Here are the places you can get a jab in York this weekend:

Askham Bar Vaccination Centre, Askham Bar, YO24 1LW

Askham Bar Vaccination Centre is offering walk-in appointments for AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 40 who has not had their first dose.

Walk-ins are welcome daily, 8am - 8pm.

Jorvik Gillygate Practice, Woolpack House, The Stonebow, York, YO1 7NP

Jorvik Gillygate Practice is offering walk-in appointments for AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 40 who has not had their first dose and those who want to bring their second dose forward to eight weeks.

Walk-ins are welcome Saturday June 26, 8:30am - 1:40pm.

Citywide Pharmacy, Haxby & Wigginton Health Centre, The Village, YO32 2LL

Citywide Pharmacy is offering walk-in appointments for AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 40 who has not had their first dose and those who want to bring their second dose forward to eight weeks.

Walk-ins are welcome Sunday June 27, 12pm - 5pm.

Tang Hall Clinic, Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, York, YO31 0PR

Tang Hall Clinic is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose yet.

Walk-ins are welcome Sunday June 27, 12:30pm - 3:30pm and Saturday July 3, 12:30pm - 3:30pm.

Burnholme Sports Centre, Mossdale Avenue, Tang Hall, York, YO31 0HA

Burnholme Sports Centre is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose yet.

Walk-ins are welcome Monday June 28, 12:45pm - 5pm and Sunday July 4, 8:45am - 3pm.

University of York, Heslington, York, YO10 5DD

University of York is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose yet.

Walk-ins are welcome Tuesday June 29, 8:30am - 7:30pm.

York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York, YO31 7EX

York St John University is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18 who has not had their first dose yet.