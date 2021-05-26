Yorkshire barbershop which has been given £33,000 in Covid fines shut down by police and council

Police and City of York Council officers went to Q Gentlemen’s Barbers at 31 Bishopthorpe Road earlier today (May 26).

The council has previously issued two orders to the business to shut temporarily, following claims that it was not following Covid safety rules.

But the council said the barbershop had reopened and has not been trading in a Covid-secure way.

Q Gentleman's Barbers in York

Matt Boxall, head of public protection at the council, said: “We are working with the police and other partners to ensure the business closes as unfortunately it has not been able to trade in a covid-secure way as other businesses in the city do.”

The council has already issued 12 fixed penalty notices to the barbershop, totalling £33,000 in fines.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers carried out a warrant at businesses premises on Bishopthorpe Road in York on Wednesday (26 May 2021) morning. This is in support of City of York Council’s enforcement action against a barber shop for alleged breaches of public health restrictions related to adopting Covid-19 safety measures.