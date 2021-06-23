Figures released by NHS England show 11 deaths were recorded in the country's hospitals in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, June 22, with zero recorded in Yorkshire and The Humber.

This comes after five deaths were recorded across the region in the 24 hours previously.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 11 new Covid deaths has been recorded in England with none in Yorkshire and the Humber, according to the latest NHS figures.

Some 8895 deaths with covid on the death certificate have been recorded across Yorkshire and the Humber since the start of the pandemic.

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

The figures for the latest reporting period show there were two such deaths in England.

The latest figures come as six in 10 adults in the UK are estimated to have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show.

A total of 31,740,115 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began in December last year.

This is the equivalent of 60.3 per cent of all people aged 18 and over.

Of the four nations of the UK, Wales has the highest proportion of adults fully vaccinated, with 61.6 per cent having received both jabs (1,553,091 second doses).

England is just behind on 60.4 per cent (26,745,666 second doses), followed by Scotland on 59.0 per cent (2,617,450) and Northern Ireland on 56.7 per cent (823,908 second doses).

Responding to the figures, which have been published by the UK's four health agencies, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said in a press conference from Downing Street tonight, (Wednesday June 23) two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are "absolutely vital" in ensuring the fullest possible protection the jabs have to offer.

He said: "It's extraordinary that three in five people have now been vaccinated with both jabs.

"No matter where you live, where you come from, your background or your beliefs - provided you are over 18, there is a vaccine available to you. I urge everyone eligible to get their jab and help us get back to normality."

Recent analysis by Public Health England suggests that Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta variant of coronavirus after both doses, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 92% effective.

The Government at Westminster has said it intends to offer a first dose to all adults in England by July 19.

The total number of first doses in the UK reported on Wednesday - 43,448,680 - is up 299,837 on the total reported on Tuesday, but this includes 48 hours of data for England, not the usual 24 hours.

This is because no data was reported for England on Tuesday due to an IT issue that affected the processing of vaccinations, NHS England said.

The day-on-day increase in second dose vaccinations - 250,875 - also includes 48 hours of data for England.

According to the Government so far a total of 71,672,208 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered as reported up until Sunday, June 13.

Of those 41,698,429 was the total number of people who have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 29,973,779 people have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

__________

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.