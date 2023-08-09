Coroner calls for action after teenager is found dead in Yorkshire quarry

A coroner said action must be taken to avoid future deaths after a 15-year-old was found dead in a quarry in Yorkshire.

Leah Barber took her own life at Bolton Woods Quarry in Bradford in June 2019, hours after she left a suicide note for her family.

The Titus Salt School pupil had been suffering with a range of mental health issues in the last 18 months of her life and had previously attempted to take her own life twice, an inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard.

Coroner Raja Mahmood ruled the cause of death was water inhalation and multiple injuries, which she suffered after falling around 30 metres.

Leah Barber

The inquest heard that Bradford Council social workers and the council’s TRACKS Education team had been providing Ms Barber with support.

But the coroner said he was concerned that no one at the council was able to provide “an overview or analysis of their involvement with Leah prior to her death”.

In a prevention of future deaths report, he wrote: “The concern is that Bradford Council appeared not to have a system or process in place which allowed anyone (whether an individual or a team) within the council to have an overview of deaths where there had been previous council involvement with the deceased.

“In the apparent absence of such oversight Bradford Council would not be able to learn lessons from such cases or even know if there were lessons to be learned.

“The absence of such a single point of oversight as was apparent in Leah's case, contributes to the risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.”

The report was sent to the council, which has 56 days to respond.

In a statement released after her death, Headteacher Ian Morrel described Ms Barber as “a kind and caring young person who had a warm smile and personality”.

"Leah always focused on doing her best in her academic studies and she was keen to please with her achievements.

"Leah had very close friends at our school who will dearly miss her and the whole of our school community is saddened by this loss.”

The Government decided last year that Bradford Council should be stripped of control over its Children’s Services department, as it has failed to make the necessary improvements since it was rated inadequate by Ofsted in 2018.

Following a recent inspection, Ofsted said the shortage of permanent social workers and the high turnover has affected vulnerable children in recent years, as cases are constantly reallocated and staff cannot fully understand children’s histories and the risks they face.

Inspectors found there were “widespread and serious failures”in the council’s Children’s Services department and it has “deteriorated overall” since it was rated inadequate in 2018.