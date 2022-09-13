Lucy, from York, climbed up the highest mountain in the UK with her friends earlier this month, inspired by mum Paula, who has an aggressive and incurable brain tumour.

Paula was 47 when she was found in early 2021 to have a glioblastoma (GBM) – the most common type of primary malignant brain tumour in adults – after suffering with excruciating headaches and vomiting. GBMs have an average survival prognosis of between 12 and 18 months.

Lucy says: “When Mum was first diagnosed, I assumed that she would have surgery and, if that went well, she would be fine. I was shocked at the prognosis. People with GBM have recurrences so quickly and research into finding better treatments and ultimately a cure is so poorly funded.”

Lucy Coates, pictured here with mum Paula, climbed Ben Nevis to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Paula underwent surgery in Hull Royal Infirmary and then had radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment. A scan in February this year revealed regrowth and Paula, who had completed at least 10 marathons including London before becoming ill, went back on chemotherapy.