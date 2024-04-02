Doctors thought woman's condition was caused by alcohol but she had rare disease and was left paralysed

File pic: The case against the Barnsley trust alleged that doctors failed to take a full alcohol history, then made the wrong diagnosis and failed to have an open mind

The 51-year-old was a keen horsewoman and had been working as a full-time carer when she started vomiting up to seven times a day.

She was initially told she was likely to be suffering from a virus before doctors at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust concluded that her illness was alcohol-related.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact she was suffering from a rare metabolic disorder called acute intermittent porphyria which most medics would never encounter in their careers.

The woman, who declined to be named, now suffers from paralysis in her arms and legs, can’t drive and her husband has had to give up his job to look after her.

Over a four-week period in the autumn of 2014, she was seen on numerous occasions in A&E, and as an in-patient, suffering from worsening symptoms, having had numerous seizures, and suffering from muscle weakness, abdominal pain, blurred vision and “flashing lights”. She began losing the power in her legs and became increasingly unsteady on her feet.

She now needs to use a wheelchair when she goes out.

The woman later instructed Hudgells Solicitors, who claimed doctors should have kept an open mind and “followed the symptoms”. However they stuck to their diagnosis for four weeks after she’d had her last drink. Solicitors said she had never “typically drunk alcohol in amounts indicative of dependence or withdrawal” and medics should have taken a full alcohol history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The claim alleged that medics should have fully considered alternative causes, and the diagnosis of porphyria should have been made around two weeks earlier than it was. They argued if this had happened treatment would have started sooner and she would have made a “full recovery”.

The trust denied all allegations throughout, but agreed to pay £50,000 last March so she could make adaptations to her kitchen. After being threatened with court action, it offered the seven figure settlement at a meeting of legal teams last month.

The woman said she gets upset and tearful, and her life has “changed completely physically, emotionally and mentally”.