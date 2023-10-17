Jamie Astwood has thanked the NHS service and her therapist, and is now encouraging anyone else with mental health struggles to get the support they need from the team. The 33-year-old first used Talking Therapies last year when she felt like her anxiety symptoms were taking over her life. Jamie said: “I had struggled for years with anxiety, and it had become really bad - to the point where I was spending four or five nights a week in A&E thinking I was going to die of sepsis. It was taking over my life. I am usually a happy positive person, but it sucked the life out of me.”