According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), there has been one confirmed case of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) linked to a Yorkshire area in 2022 - here is everything you need to know about the infection.

Overall there have been three cases of probable or confirmed TBE acquired in England since 2019 and the case linked to Yorkshire is the first confirmed case in England. The virus has also been detected previously in the Hampshire and Dorset and Norfolk and Suffolk border areas but may also be present elsewhere as the species which carries the virus is widespread in the UK.

TBE is a virus carried by ticks and is common in many parts of the world, including many countries in Europe. The UKHSA assures that risk to the general public in the UK remains very low.

The infection causes a range of diseases, from completely asymptomatic infection, to a mild flu-like illness, to severe infection in the central nervous system such as meningitis or encephalitis. The frequency of the virus being found in ticks in recent years is currently being investigated, but it is likely due to a number of factors.

A tick on someone's arm. (Pic credit: NHS)

UKHSA has recommended changes to testing in hospitals so that any further cases can be detected urgently and will be enhancing surveillance, including symptomatic surveillance in people in the areas where TBEV has been detected. Ticks can also carry other diseases such as Lyme disease, a bacterial infection which can be treated with antibiotics.

UKHSA is reminding the public to check themselves for ticks after they have been outdoors and remove them promptly and correctly if they are found. Deputy director at UKHSA, DR Meera Chand, said: “Our surveillance suggests that tick-borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK and that the risk to the general population is very low.

“Ticks also carry various other infections, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce your chances of being bitten when outdoors in areas where ticks thrive, such as moorlands and woodlands, and remember to check for ticks and remove them promptly.”

Here is everything you need to know about tick-borne encephalitis virus.

What are the symptoms of TBEV?

According to the NHS website, the symptoms are similar to having the flu, such as feeling hot and shivery, headaches, aching muscles or feeling sick.

UKHSA describes the symptoms are similar to other causes of meningitis; a high fever with headache, neck stiffness, confusion or reduced consciousness and pain looking at bright lights.

For those who develop neurological symptoms, they might experience a fit (seizure), if not known to be epileptic, a sudden confusion or change in behaviour, weakness or loss of movement in arms and legs and facial dropping, change in vision or slurred speech.

How can I find out if I am at risk of the virus?

The risk of getting TBE is very low.

According to the NHS, ticks that spread it can be found in most of Europe, including parts of England, Russia and parts of China and Japan.

Ticks live in forests and grassy areas, so you are more at risk of being bitten if you do outdoor activities such as hiking and camping.

Please note that not all ticks spread TBE; even if you are bitten by a tick, the risk of getting seriously ill is low.

Is there a vaccination for tick-borne encephalitis virus?

You can get a TBE vaccine, so if you are visiting a country where the infection is more common and planning on taking part in outdoor activities when you get there it is recommended that you book an appointment for the vaccine before setting off.

Two injections of the vaccine can protect you for around a year, while a third injection can protect you for around three years.

You will be required to have the first injection at least one month before travelling and the TBE vaccine is not available on the NHS. You will need to search online for a travel clinic that offers the vaccine and it costs around £65 per injection.

How can I prevent tick bites and remove ticks?

It’s always safe to try to avoid being bitten in places where ticks are found even if not all ticks carry the virus.

To reduce the risk of being bitten make sure you cover your skin while walking outdoors and tuck your trousers into your socks, use insect repellent on your clothes and skin, products consisting of DEET are highly recommended by the NHS, stick to paths whenever possible and wear light-coloured clothing so that ticks are easier to spot and brush off.

Tick bites are not always painful or noticeable, so unless you see it on your skin, you may not notice it.

Therefore it is important to always check your skin and hair after being outdoors; ticks can sometimes be very small and hard to spot, they get bigger if they bite you and feed on your blood.