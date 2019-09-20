Ewing sarcoma and Frank's Fund

Ewing sarcoma is a rare cancer that affects bones, or the tissues surrounding them.

It mainly affects children and young people, with most diagnosis between the ages of 10 and 20, according to the NHS.

Symptoms can include bone pain, which can worsen at night, tender lumps or swelling, tiredness, and persistent fever.

Affected bones may also be weaker, and more likely to break. Some people are diagnosed after they suffer a fracture.

Treatment includes chemotherapy to kill cancer cells, sometimes radiotherapy, and surgery to remove the tumour.

It accounts for around 1.5 per cent of all childhood cancers.

Overall, more than half of people with Ewing sarcoma live at least five years after being diagnosed, but this can vary.

Research funding

Survival rates for Ewing sarcoma have not significantly improved over the past 30 years.

According to the Bone Cancer Research Trust, someone is diagnosed with primary bone cancer every 10 minutes, but primary bone cancer received just 0.04 per cent of funding from the major UK cancer charities in 2017/18.

Their investment in the disease has dropped by 43 per cent to a 16-year low.

Frank's fund aims raise vital funds for life saving research into Ewing sarcoma, after the death of 14-year-old Frank Ashton in February.

"Frank would never have wanted any child to suffer as he suffered," his family have said.

"If his death is to have any meaning at all, it needs to be to help people who are diagnosed in the future by raising funds that can be invested in much needed research."

