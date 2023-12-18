A seaside town’s sole GP surgery is hoping to expand with the addition of four new consulting rooms.

Huntcliff Surgery, in Saltburn, is said to have seen a significant increase in numbers – up more than a third – since relocating to its current facility in Bath Street in 2007. At the end of September there were 10,178 patients registered with the practice. More clinical space could allow for more face-to-face appointments with patients, a high proportion of which are elderly.

A proposal – which is being supported by Conservative MPs Sir Simon Clarke and Jacob Young – was put to a meeting of the relevant primary care operating group earlier this month. But final sign off will have to come from a region-wide North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) investment panel, based on any recommendation from local primary care specialists.

It was previously reported Marske-based Zetland Medical Centre chose to permanently close a branch it had in Windsor Road, Saltburn, which had more than 600 patients.

The branch, which was said to be very outdated and in need of significant modernisation, temporarily closed during the covid-19 pandemic with its services later being consolidated in Marske. This left Huntcliff as the only GP surgery physically based in the town.

Saltburn ward councillor Philip Thomson said: “It’s really important the surgery has the opportunity to expand. It is offering a really good service and the population continues to grow.

“There are other surgeries in East Cleveland and there are some residents who have moved into Saltburn from the vicinity who still visit them for continuity purposes, while people who live in care homes who have come from outside of the town may have connections with other surgeries. But in the main Huntcliff is the primary care support in the town.”

Mr Clarke and Mr Young wrote a letter to ICB chief executive Samantha Allen in which they stated the proposal would not only meet the immediate needs of the local community, but also assist in bolstering the training of GPs.

Conservatives Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, and Redcar MP Jacob Young.

Mr Clarke said it was “necessary to ensure quality healthcare services” and he anticipated a “positive outcome” over a “crucial improvement” in primary care facilities in Saltburn.

Mr Young, whose Redcar Parliamentary constituency will include Saltburn from the next General Election courtesy of Boundary Commission changes, said: “Saltburn is an amazing community and has grown significantly over the last decade, which is why it’s right that GP services grow with it.”

A statement from the Huntcliff Surgery said: “We would like to express our gratitude to the local MPs to support our proposal to expand the surgery to best meet the needs of our practice population.”

Karen Hawkins, Tees Valley director lead for primary care at the North East and North Cumbria ICB, said: “We are aware that many practices are facing pressures and we have seen a significant increase in the number of requests from local surgeries requesting improvements.