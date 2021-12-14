Expect 'significant increase in hospitalisations' from Omicron coronavirus wave, Prof Chris Whitty tells Cabinet

Hundreds of people queue at a vaccination centre on Solihull High Street, West Midlands

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty made the comments during a Cabinet meeting this morning, which was held virtually as the country is told to work from home again if they can.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) believes the new strain may be causing as many as 200,000 infections every day, and is more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Prof Whitty told ministers the doubling time for the variant remained between two and three days.

“He said it was too early to say whether cases were reducing or plateauing in South Africa but there was no reliable evidence from South African scientists of a peak in case rates,” the spokesman said.

“He added that it also remained too early to say how severe the Omicron variant was but that we can expect a significant increase in hospitalisations as cases increase.”

The warnings come as the Prime Minister is facing the biggest rebellion of his premiership this evening on Plan B measures which have been put in place to try and slow the spread.

A raft of Conservative backbenchers - perhaps thought to be as high as 80 - have said they will not support the Covid pass legislation, which will see entrance to some big events and large venues need proof of double vaccination or a negative test from tomorrow.

Mr Johnson was desperately working to lessen the scale of the Tory rebellion against restrictions this afternoon, with 11th-hour talks with backbenchers and aides.

Danny Kruger, a parliamentary private secretary to Cabinet member Michael Gove, was on resignation watch as he considered voting against Plan B but said he would support the measures despite “big misgivings” following “reassurances” from the Prime Minister.

Labour have said that they will back the measures, making it likely that they will be passed into law, however, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will not get the opportunity to vote, having tested positive for Covid this morning.

She tweeted at lunchtime: ”I'm so grateful to have had the booster just three days ago.

“But this shows how much of a race against time it is to beat Omicron.

“Vaccines are our best weapon against Covid.

“Please get boosted as soon as you can to protect your friends, family and our NHS.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said that the Plan B measures will be enough to get the country through Christmas, but did not rule out more restrictions at a later date.

Discussing the accelerated booster rollout, he told Times Radio: “It’s a demanding target but … the facts are that we will go into this Christmas with the ability to spend it with loved ones in a way that was impossible last year.”

He did not rule out further measures being considered for Christmas or New Year, saying: “These issues are always discussed but we have got Plan B, that’s what we think is required over the Christmas period.”

Pressed if Christmas will be safe, Mr Raab replied: “Yes, I think it is. I want to give that reassurance.