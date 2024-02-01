Former care home in Wakefield set to be converted into housing for medical staff

Plans have been submitted to turn the old Brantwood Hall care facility into “high quality” houses and apartments.

Developer Proper Unions said the new homes on North Avenue would be ideal for staff working at nearby Pinderfields Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The buildings have been vacant since a new care home was built next to the site.

The former Brantwood Hall care Home, on North Avenue, Wakefield, could be converted into flats and houses for Pinderfields Hospital medical staff

A planning statement says: “It is highly likely given the location of the property close to Pinderfields Hospital that apartments would be occupied by healthcare workers either as their primary residence or a pied-a-terre.

“The size of the semi-detached dwellings would ensure new family housing in a sustainable urban location.”

Plans submitted to Wakefield Council include demolishing a small building on the site to separate a block of nine apartments and two four-bed homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new entrance and private drive for 13 vehicles would also be constructed.

The document says: “The design of the scheme is of a high quality and where replacements and alterations are necessary will utilise materials which are complementary to the existing building and local character.

“The refurbishment of the properties will ensure an improved visual appearance to the wider site, and indeed improving the streetscene from the currently vacant building.”

The proposed development would require the removal of a number of trees on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad