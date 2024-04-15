Founder of Your Pace or Mine sheds light on the negative impact of online dating
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
While online dating offers convenience and accessibility, it often fails to address individuals' deeper emotional and psychological needs. In addition, the pressure to present oneself idealistically can further contribute to feelings of inadequacy and stress.
Your Pace or Mine aims to address this gap by providing an alternative approach to dating and socialising. With a community of over 700 members, we provide a safe and inclusive space for individuals to connect and build meaningful relationships, whether that be friendship or romance. By fostering personal connections through fortnightly walks, and monthly social events, we aim to create an environment where individuals can authentically connect and support one another.
"We believe that meeting people in a group setting offers numerous advantages for mental well-being compared to online dating," said Jane Illman, Well-Being Therapist and founder of Your Pace or Mine. "Engaging in face-to-face interactions and shared activities allows individuals to develop deeper connections and fosters a sense of belonging. Our community provides a supportive and enriching environment where individuals can truly be themselves."
By becoming a member of Your Pace or Mine, individuals can find solace in a community that values genuine connections and understands the importance of mental health.
For more information about Your Pace or Mine and our upcoming events, please check our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/yourpaceormineharrogate.