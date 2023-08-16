Gardening tips: Your last chance to sow your seeds to grow the ‘expensive’ vegetables in 2023

Whether you like a wintry salad, a heartening stew or to give the vegetables the pride of place on the Christmas dinner table, now is your last chance at sowing some of the more expensive vegetables this year, said a professional Yorkshire gardener.

With Autumn just around the corner, manager of Greentracks Sharon Goudling said: “Now is your last chance to get planting beetroot, radishes and lots of your leafy vegetables.”

She said it’s time to plant all your Brassicas such as your cabbages, bok choy, mustard leaves, Brussel sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower.

Sharon said: “It’s a great way to save money as it’s all the expensive veg.”

Greentracks Enterprise

Sharon runs social enterprise Greentracks, a market garden based on Barnsley Road in Wakefield.

Staff and volunteers support adults with learning difficulties to learn gardening skills and to grow seasonal vegetables to sell to the public.

Sharon added: “Chard is another good one to grow, as well as spinach leaves and mizunas.”

Mizunas are Japanese Mustard Greens and leaves, also in the Brassica family.

“We’re also growing tomatoes, potatoes, and runner beans,” said Sharon.