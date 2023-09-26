All Sections
Gok Wan, Billy Pearce and Layton Williams among stars to join Sheffield show in support of Weston Park Cancer Charity

Leading lights of the West End, TV, film and music are coming together for a show in memory of a “magnificent wife and truly special mum” following her death from breast cancer.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST

The Croke family from Sheffield launched tribute fund BB With Love, after the loss of Bev in March 2021 at the age of 61.

It hosts a Simply The Best concert each year to raise funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity and is returning on October 1 at Sheffield City Hall.

During her treatment, Bev reached out to others to ensure they didn’t feel alone and her family have spent the past two years continuing in her spirit and raising money for the charity – around £100,000 in total.

Rachel and Matthew Croke with Gok Wan.Rachel and Matthew Croke with Gok Wan.
Rachel Croke, Bev’s daughter, said: “Mum always wanted to help people, throughout her cancer journey, she didn’t want others to feel that they were alone and that they could reach out. We wanted to help Weston Park and to continue what mum wanted to do in helping people.

“We’ve had two amazing years since setting up BB With Love and we are blown away with the amount we’ve been able to raise, knowing we’ve been able to contribute to the support of others means so much.”

Rachel and brother Matt trained and performed together in Sheffield from a young age before embarking on successful careers. They will be joined on stage for the show by stars including Broadway and West End star, Kerry Ellis, Layton Williams, Billy Pearce, Gok Wan and more. Visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/bb-with-love-2023

