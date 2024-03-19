Golf in Society tees up fun-filled day at Ripon care home

Anthony Blackburn, from Golf in Society, swung by Sycamore Hall Care Home, on Kearsley Road, to lead residents through the person-centred golf session.

The day started with a warm-up, when residents limbered up and learned that conquering the greens starts with the ability to rotate their wrists.

Anthony then set up a putting green for residents to test their swings. When everyone was confident with the club, it was time to hit a round-robin competition.

Beryl Burfield, 89

Joan Mears, 88, a seasoned golfer who used to traverse different courses for competitions, found the session to be a golf buggy ride down memory lane. She said: “It was a fairway to reminisce.”

Bernard Bland, 87, took up golf when he retired and played at Knaresborough Golf Club, winning several trophies in competition. He said: “Golf was a good way of getting plenty of fresh air and exercise. Plus, having a clubhouse at the end of the round was great.”

Even newcomers to the game like Beryl Burfield, 89, had a par-tee of a time during the session, when her family were amazed to see their mum playing golf. She said: “I’ve never done anything like this before in my life and never thought I would. It’s made my day.”

Jill Scaife, activities coordinator at Sycamore Hall Care Home, said: “Tony got a hole-in-one when he came to see everyone at Sycamore Hall.

Charles David Lewis, 79

“Residents absolutely loved the golf session and everyone had a go. They were focussed and determined to sink a ball.

“The people who had played golf in the past were thrilled to see they hadn’t lost their skills at putting. While residents who have never played before felt such a sense of achievement in hitting and sinking the putts. It made everyone’s day.”

Golf in Society was founded by Anthony Blackburn to deliver golf sessions for people living with chronic illnesses, such as dementia and Parkinson’s, among other age-related conditions.

He said: “We started an outreach program into non-traditional settings, such as care homes, with a view to giving residents an attainable sports-based experience.

“Delivering the sessions at Mandale House, and partnering with Hill Care across the Tees Valley, helps us to deliver meaningful and fun activities sessions.

“Golf is so good for the body as it helps with flexibility. It stimulates the brain to learn a new skill, no matter a person’s age.