GP Patient Survey 2022: The easiest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Yorkshire

New data published by NHS England shows what people think about their doctor’s surgery.

The latest GP Patient Survey produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England asked people across the country what they think about many aspects of their care, including the appointment booking process.

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP practice and in total just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Across England, almost a quarter (23.4 per cent) of respondents said the overall process of booking appointments was ‘very good’, a third (32.8 per cent) rated it as ‘fairly good’ and 17.9 per cent said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

However not everyone was as impressed with the process of booking appointments, with 13.5 per cent of people saying it was ‘fairly poor’ and 12.4 percent describing it as ‘very poor’.

Here's the best doctors' surgeries to book at appointment at in Yorkshire.

Do you struggle to get an appointment at your local GP? Email [email protected].

GP survery Is your GP on the list?

Reeth Medical Centre, Richmond Reeth Medical Centre came top in Yorkshire with 98 per cent of votes being very good or fairly good

Terrington Surgery, York Terrington Surgery in York had 97.9 per cent of votes that were very good or fairly good

Staithes Surgery, Staithes Staithes Surgery in York had 97.6 per cent of votes that were very good or fairly good