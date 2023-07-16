NHS patients in Yorkshire have reported mixed satisfaction ratings for local doctor’s surgeries in the area, according to the latest GP Patient Survey.

Produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, the 2023 GP Patient Survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice. It surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29 per cent.

The results show 14.2 per cent of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years and 0.6 percentage points greater than last year when 13.6 per cent said they found their experience either fairly poor or very poor.

Almost three quarters (71.3 per cent) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ – the lowest rate in six years. In addition, 14.5 per cent said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.

Dr Richard van Mellaerts, the British Medical Association’s England GP committee deputy chair, said GP practices were struggling to cope with demand.

He said: “These findings are - despite the huge pressures practices are under – testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of GPs and their teams.

Here are the 10 GP surgeries in Yorkshire with the highest number of ‘very good’ responses from the survey.

Reeth Medical Centre At Reeth Medical Centre in Reeth, 100 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

Egton Surgery At Egton Surgery in Egton, 98.9 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

Dr Mitchell At Dr Mitchell's Surgery in North Ferriby, 98.6 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

Longroyd Surgery At Longroyd Surgery in Brighouse, 98.2 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.