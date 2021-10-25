The majority of patients (71 per cent) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England. This is up from 65 per cent in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

These are the best rated surgeries in Yorkshire.

1. Stillington Surgery, Stillington, York There were 258 survey forms sent out to patients at Stillington Surgery. The response rate was 61.2 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 85.6 per cent said it was very good and 12.9 per cent said it was fairly good.

2. Dr Mitchell, North Ferriby There were 245 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Mitchell's Surgery. The response rate was 58 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 85.3 per cent said it was very good and 11.6 per cent said it was fairly good.

3. Reeth Medical Centre, Reeth, North Yorkshire There were 246 survey forms sent out to patients at Reeth Medical Centre. The response rate was 64.2 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 85 per cent said it was very good and 13.9 per cent said it was fairly good.

4. Longroyde Surgery, Rastrick, Kirklees There were 267 survey forms sent out to patients at Longroyde Surgery. The response rate was 42.7 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 80.8 per cent said it was very good and 17.9 per cent said it was fairly good.